ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday left here for Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the situation in Gaza.

During his three-day official visit, the prime minister will participate in the emergency meeting being held in Riyadh, which will discuss the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He will also hold sideline meetings with the visiting heads of state and government from other countries.

Saudi Arabia has convened the extraordinary summit of the OIC to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza.