Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for ending violence in Gaza, West Bank, opening humanitarian corridor

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday called upon all the members of the international community and the responsible governments to help ending violence in Gaza and West Bank immediately

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday called upon all the members of the international community and the responsible governments to help ending violence in Gaza and West Bank immediately.

Talking to Palestinian media here, the prime minister also stressed that humanitarian corridor should be opened as the wounded needed to be treated, the thirsty needed to be consumed with water and the hunger had to be addressed.

"There is also the requirement of medicines, food, water, and fruits as they are normal human beings," he said.

The prime minister is on his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC convened to discuss the dire situation in occupied Palestine resulting from the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces both in Gaza and the West Bank.

He said it was beyond human imagination that how a human population in 21st century had to pass through such brutal and inhuman experiences.

"It should be stopped and everyone around the world should realize that we are talking here about human beings. Even if you go on hunting campaign and you want to kill the animals in 21st century, you have to follow certain rules and regulations," he remarked.

He said no one was above international law and every state had to conduct its behaviour as a responsible government according to international humanitarian law and other laws. He maintained that the military might over defence less people was utterly unacceptable.

