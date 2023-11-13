Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Directs Formulation Of Inclusive, Comprehensive Strategy To Uplift FBR

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to formulate and present a comprehensive strategy, based on input from all the stakeholders, with a view to improve the performance of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to mull over the measures for improving the FBR's performance, said the utilisation of the modern technology was inevitable to improve the taxation system.

The meeting was briefed on the measures to widen the tax net and digitisation of the taxation system.

The participants also deliberated over different proposals aimed at restructuring the FBR.

The prime minister said that the revenue collection was just like a backbone for the national economy.

He told the meeting that various effective measures had been taken recently to curb smuggling, though it required more hard work to achieve the desired results.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, FBR chairman, federal finance secretary and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

