Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar For Promotion Of Higher Education In Accordance With Contemporary, Economic Requirements

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for promotion of higher education in accordance with contemporary, economic requirements

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday underlined the need of bringing the higher education in the country in conformity with the contemporary and economic needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday underlined the need of bringing the higher education in the country in conformity with the contemporary and economic needs.

He further stressed for introduction of scholarships in technical and scientific subjects in accordance with the global requirements.

The prime minister chaired a meeting regarding the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, HEC Chairman Dr Mukthar Ahmed, secretary education and other senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was briefed about the higher education, students’ scholarships, universities, and other related issues.

He was apprised that a total of 259 higher education institutes in the country were recognized by the HEC whereas in the previous years, the number of universities of global standards had increased in Pakistan.

So far, more than 20,000 scholarships had been awarded for PhD since the inception of HEC, it was added.

The meeting was also informed about the formulated mechanism to control plagiarism in the educational sector.

The caretaker prime minister was also given a briefing about the national and international scholarships.

The prime minister directed for submission of a complete report regarding the outcome of government-funded scholarships, besides asked for removal of hurdles faced by the Pakistani students, studying abroad, in getting the release of scholarships.

He observed that for promotion of human and technical resources, they would have to extend facility of stipends in the science and engineering subjects.

The caretaker prime minister was also given a briefing on the formulated strategy between the academia and the industry for a joint collaboration.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to chalk out a mechanism for getting funding from the IT (information technology) and pharmaceutical industries for carrying out research.

He also asked for holding of a joint meeting of all the provincial authorities to resolve the issues related to education.

Provision of international standard education was critical for the country’s development, he stressed and directed for training programmes for the skilled manpower in the country, particularly for nurses.

He observed that the country’s workforce was a huge asset and through trained manpower, they could carve a place in the international market.

The prime minister was also apprised about the measures taken by the HEC in the IT sector which included establishment of the latest data centers in Lahore and Karachi, use of the latest super computer and other porgrammes.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Technology Education HEC Market Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Iqbal Academy Lahore signs MoU with UoB Quetta

Iqbal Academy Lahore signs MoU with UoB Quetta

15 minutes ago
 Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal bus ..

Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal business

16 minutes ago
 OIC strongly condemns bombing of Qatari Reconstruc ..

OIC strongly condemns bombing of Qatari Reconstruction Committee Headquarters in ..

16 minutes ago
 Businessmen, traders, civil society laud services ..

Businessmen, traders, civil society laud services of KP Governor, holds coronati ..

16 minutes ago
 RDA Task Force conducts operation against three ho ..

RDA Task Force conducts operation against three housing societies

16 minutes ago
 Police identify 'flower tattoo' British woman 31 y ..

Police identify 'flower tattoo' British woman 31 years after murder: Interpol

16 minutes ago
DC Larkana chairs meeting to formulate strategy fo ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting to formulate strategy for next polio round

18 minutes ago
 Ajoka signs MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation

Ajoka signs MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation

18 minutes ago
 Karachi Mayor Stresses Resilience, Gender Equality ..

Karachi Mayor Stresses Resilience, Gender Equality in Post-Flood Reconstruction

18 minutes ago
 Court sends underage driver to jail on judicial re ..

Court sends underage driver to jail on judicial remand

24 minutes ago
 Manchar Lake's enhanced water discharge capacity m ..

Manchar Lake's enhanced water discharge capacity minimizes flood risk

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish with g ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish with gain of 142 more points

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan