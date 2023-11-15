Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirms govt’s enduring commitment to reform efforts

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s enduring commitment to the reform efforts agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as these were aimed at stabilizing the Pakistan’s economy in the long run

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s enduring commitment to the reform efforts agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as these were aimed at stabilizing the Pakistan’s economy in the long run.

IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Nathan Porter and IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Tuiz called on the prime minister and apprised him of the status of the negotiations held at the technical levels with the team of Government of Pakistan under the First Review of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister thanked the IMF team for its ongoing work with Pakistan and praised the leadership of the minister for finance and revenue, and the contribution of her team in taking the programme forward.

He also appreciated the role of Governor, State Bank of Pakistan.

Caretaker minister for finance, State Bank of Pakistan governor, Federal Board of Revenue chairman, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Nathan Porter acknowledged the efforts made by the Government of Pakistan in meeting the various programme quarterly targets. He stated that the efforts had resulted in positive conclusion of the technical level talks.

He said that both the teams had extensive talks on various aspects of the SBA and appreciated the role played by the finance minister and her team, and the SBP governor along with his team in technical level talks.