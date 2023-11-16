Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Directs All Stakeholders To Pursue SIFC Initiatives To Reap Dividends

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs all stakeholders to pursue SIFC initiatives to reap dividends

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue the Special Investment Facilitation Council's (SIFC) initiatives through a collaborative approach to reap the dividend in short to medium terms, besides initiating processes for long term endeavours in the larger national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue the Special Investment Facilitation Council's (SIFC) initiatives through a collaborative approach to reap the dividend in short to medium terms, besides initiating processes for long term endeavours in the larger national interest.

The prime minister said this while chairing the 7th meeting of the Apex Committee of SIFC that was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, members of the federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high level government officials.

The meeting was held to review various initiatives being led through the SIFC forum, a PM Office press release said.

In the meeting, the ministries presented progress on projects identified in key sectors and gave plans to further improve the ecosystem for realizing the envisaged investments in a timely manner.

The committee showed extreme satisfaction on overall progress under the umbrella of SIFC, appreciated the enhancing level of engagements with friendly countries, both public and private entities, and the outreach strategy to proactively engage investors' community, which was translating in enhanced traction and approvals at domestic and global stages.

It reviewed progress on various measures undertaken to improve investment climate and approved policy level interventions to further improve investors’ confidence including repatriation of profits, strengthening domestic dispute resolution mechanism, infrastructural and human resource development, and speedy operationalization of EXIM Bank.

The committee also directed to make a comprehensive strategy to address oil and gas issues in a sustainable manner by investing in relevant industries.

The apex body reviewed and appreciated the progress on privatization of State-Owned-Enterprises and directed to keep the process at fast pace.

The Chief of Army Staff reassured undaunted resolve of the Pakistan Army to backstop government initiatives in various domains for sustainable recovery of the economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Army Oil Bank Progress Gas National University All Government Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

OGRA, Pakistan Refinery Limited seal pivotal agree ..

OGRA, Pakistan Refinery Limited seal pivotal agreement under Brownfield Refinery ..

2 minutes ago
 Final term exams of Fall 2023 Semester to commence ..

Final term exams of Fall 2023 Semester to commence from 4th Dec: UoT

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and lega ..

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and legal commitments

14 minutes ago
 DC's directed development work completion in propo ..

DC's directed development work completion in proposed polling stations of flood ..

16 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilit ..

Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

16 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chair ..

IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chairman PTI

17 minutes ago
Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Afric ..

Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Africa for 212

17 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, ..

FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, human trafficking

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

22 minutes ago
 Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

19 minutes ago
 New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

19 minutes ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan