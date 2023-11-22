Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Emphasises Public Awareness On Social Welfare Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasises public awareness on social welfare projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the creation of awareness on social welfare projects among the people was essential for public benefit.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme and Founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, and Chief Executive Officer of Dunya Foundation Mian Amir, said BISP's huge database could prove to be very beneficial for the social welfare projects.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the "Adopt a Family" project jointly launched by Dunya Foundation and Akhuwat Foundation.

Prime Minister Kakar viewed that the "Adopt a Family" project had the potential to become an effective strategy for the poverty alleviation.

He instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch awareness drives on the social welfare projects like the "Adopt a Family" initiative.

