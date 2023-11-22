Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs payment of hydel projects' outstanding arrears to KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed for ensuring payment of all hydel projects related arrears to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that equitable distribution of all resources among the provinces was the responsibility of the Federal Government.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review reforms in the power sector and welfare of the bereaved families of Shuhada, who lost lives in the fight against terrorism, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tribal Affairs Dr Aamir Abdullah, WAPDA Chairman Lt. Gen. (retd) Sajjad Ghani and other senior officials.

The prime minister was apprised of the progress on the payment of income to the provincial government from the hydel projects.

The prime minister directed WAPDA to remove all the hurdles in this regard and ensure payments on priority basis.

He also desired early resolution of all the outstanding issues between the provincial government and the Central Power Purchasing Agency.

The Federal Government would ensure protection of the rights of the people of all provinces, including the KP, he added.

During the meeting, the caretaker prime minister was apprised of the steps taken in the ongoing power theft operation in the province.

The prime minister appreciated the provincial government, personnel of power distribution companies, WAPDA and other departments taking part in the anti-theft drive.

The meeting was informed about the progress on the ongoing hydel projects and the construction of water reservoirs in the country, particularly in KP province.

The caretaker prime minister observed that Pakistan was gifted with immense water resources which should be properly utilized and directed for fast tracking of all such projects on urgent basis.

The prime minister said that no leniency should be shown in the completion of those water projects aimed at better irrigation, environmental friendly and cost effective measures.

The caretaker prime minister was also briefed about the law and order situation in the province.

He directed for immediate release of allocated anti-terrorism fund to the province, adding the Shuhada Welfare Fund should reach to the bereaved families of Shuhada.

He said that the Shuhada had laid down their lives for the defence of the country. Their families were the benefactors of the nation and any delay in the payment of allocated fund for their welfare would not be tolerated.