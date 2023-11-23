Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Reiterates Need To Further Enhance Pakistan, Russia Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterates need to further enhance Pakistan, Russia cooperation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday expressing satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia, reiterated the need to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday expressing satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia, reiterated the need to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

He in a meeting with outgoing Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich who paid a farewell call on him, appreciated cooperation between the two countries at international fora.

The prime minister appreciated the valuable contribution of the ambassador towards further strengthening bilateral ties.

He wished the ambassador well for his next assignment and hoped that he would always remain Pakistan’s friend.

Discussing bilateral relations, Prime Minister Kakar emphasized that Russia, a key player in the region and internationally, remained an important partner of Pakistan.

He said that connectivity and energy were key sectors to develop collaboration which would benefit our people as well as the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Russia

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah urges global reading of Surah Al-Baqara ..

Ushna Shah urges global reading of Surah Al-Baqarah amidst Gaza attacks

5 minutes ago
 30th meeting of SECP-SBP Coordination Committee he ..

30th meeting of SECP-SBP Coordination Committee held

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone 'stuck in mud' despite slower business de ..

Eurozone 'stuck in mud' despite slower business decline

8 minutes ago
 Oil firms face 'moment of truth' in climate crisis ..

Oil firms face 'moment of truth' in climate crisis: IEA

8 minutes ago
 Nation-wide polio-eradication drive begins in dist ..

Nation-wide polio-eradication drive begins in district Mirpur

3 minutes ago
 JICA team visits Children Complex to review health ..

JICA team visits Children Complex to review health facilities

3 minutes ago
Oil drops further after OPEC delay as Asian stocks ..

Oil drops further after OPEC delay as Asian stocks struggle

11 minutes ago
 RDA issues show cause notice to Hawk’s Melbourne ..

RDA issues show cause notice to Hawk’s Melbourne, unapproved housing scheme

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding NID polio ca ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding NID polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

2 hours ago
 Pakistan can earn Rs, 150 bln annually in export o ..

Pakistan can earn Rs, 150 bln annually in export of meat, dairy products: Qadir

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan