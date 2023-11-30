Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar To Lead Pak Delegation In COP-28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will lead the Pakistani delegation in the high-level segment of the 28th UN Conference of Parties (COP 28) starting here at the Expo City on Friday

The prime minister will attend the World Climate Action Summit on December 1 and 2, a press release by the Prime Minister Office Press Wing said.

Prime Minister Kakar will give a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit on December 2.

Meetings of the prime minister with various world leaders are expected on the sidelines of the conference.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in the COP 28.

