Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Visits Pakistan Pavilion At COP 28 Venue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits Pakistan Pavilion at COP 28 venue

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday visited the Pakistan Pavilion, established here at the venue of United Nations' 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday visited the Pakistan Pavilion, established here at the venue of United Nations' 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28).

The prime minister was briefed on the efforts being made by Pakistanis with regard to the negotiations and facilitation in the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund.

He was also briefed on the 'Living Indus Initiative' which is designed to rehabilitate the health of the Indus Basin in Pakistan through climate-resilient approaches and nature-based solutions.

The prime minister also met the Pakistani climate experts at the Pavilion and appreciated their efforts with regard to climate change risk mitigation.

Caretaker ministers for Foreign Affairs and Climate Change, and Pakistan's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates also accompanied the mrime minister.

