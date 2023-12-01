Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with world leaders on COP 28 margins

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday held informal interactions with multiple world leaders, on the sidelines of the COP28 summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday held informal interactions with multiple world leaders, on the sidelines of the COP28 summit.

Among those whom the prime minister interacted with informally, included British Prime Minister Rishi Sunik and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredrickson.

The prime minister also held an informal interaction with British King Charles III as they participated in the family photo of High Level Segment of 28th Conference of Parties.

He also met with the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the high level segment of COP 28.

Likewise the prime minister also interacted with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the occasion.

At the Summit, the prime minister is accompanied by caretaker ministers for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani, for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and for Energy Muhammad Ali.