Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Felicitates SAARC Member States On 39th Charter Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday extended heartfelt felicitations to the South Asian Association for Regional Countries (SAARC) member states and the people on the 39th SAARC Charter Day, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation among the member states to realize the true potential of the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday extended heartfelt felicitations to the South Asian Association for Regional Countries (SAARC) member states and the people on the 39th SAARC Charter Day, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation among the member states to realize the true potential of the region.

In his message, the prime minister said "December 08, 1985 marks the day when leaders with vision and foresight adopted the SAARC Charter, and pledged to work together for the progress and prosperity of South Asia".

"This day reminds us of the responsibility placed on our shoulders by our peoples, to address the common challenges of poverty, illiteracy, disease and under-development," he said.

The prime minister pointed out that undoubtedly, SAARC had the immense potential to provide a sound framework to transform the lives of over two billion people residing in the South Asian region.

Pakistan, as one of the founding member states of SAARC, has consistently shown its commitment to the Organization's objectives.

It has actively participated in the SAARC processes and activities.

He said Pakistan was a firm believer in the strength and potential of regional cooperation for national and regional development. "It further believes that result-oriented regional cooperation can be achieved only by adhering to the cardinal principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect, as enshrined in the SAARC Charter."

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the SAARC process. "I am confident that the current hindrances to the Organization's smooth functioning will be removed, thus enabling SAARC member states to forge ahead on the path of mutually-beneficial regional cooperation," he added.

He also commended the efforts being made by the SAARC Secretariat for the Organization's smooth functioning.

"I wish the people of South Asia, peace, progress and prosperity. Let us work together to realize the true potential of our region for the benefit of South Asia and the rest of the world," he remarked.

