Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as 'welcome development' for peace, stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday, terming peace and stability as the government's top priority, said the surrender of Sarfraz Bungulzai alias Mureed Baloch, the head of Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) along with his companions and families, was a very welcome development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday, terming peace and stability as the government's top priority, said the surrender of Sarfraz Bungulzai alias Mureed Baloch, the head of Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) along with his companions and families, was a very welcome development.

"This comes at the heels of another major re-integration in which Gulzar Imam Shambay (the previous head of BNA) was arrested and mainstreamed, in the recent past," he said in a post on the social media platform, X.

PM Kakar said embracing peace through the inclusivity, the state and institutions were championing an accommodative approach, and were actively working to reintegrate estranged militants.

"This strategic move seeks lasting peace, fostering understanding, and rebuilding communities," he said.

The prime minister said, "Together, we pave the way for a harmonious and secure future for our next generations."

He appreciated the efforts of the country's law enforcers and the intelligence agencies, especially Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), that planned, executed and led this complicated clandestine operation.

