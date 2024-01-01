Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs enhancement of Afghan Transit Trade tracking system

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 05:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed to take additional steps for enhancement of foolproof tracking system concerning Afghan Transit Trade.

Chairing a review meeting over Afghan Transit Trade and anti-smuggling measures, he also asked for the formulation of an immediate mechanism for the establishment of an integrated transit trade management system.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akthar, Caretaker Minister for Trade Ejaz Gohar, senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, representatives of the sensitive departments and other relevant officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said that one of the major reasons affecting the country’s economy was smuggling and the illegal movement of goods.

Taking notice of negligence over the smuggling issue, he directed the chief secretary Balochistan to completely change the administrative machinery of District Chaghi.

He directed for initiation of criminal proceedings against any personnel, found involved in smuggling, leading to exemplary punishment besides, advising intelligence clearance of any officer before his or her deployment on sensitive posts of customs.

The caretaker prime minister further directed that the checking system should be further strengthened at the Chaman, Torkham, Ghulam Khan check-posts besides, at the border areas of Balochistan.

Cargo checking should be improved and the number of Customs staff at Chaman border be increased, he added.

He urged the Baloch people to work for the enhancement of businesses and employment in the province.

A briefing over a progress report, compiled by an inquiry committee on Afghan Transit Trade was also given to the prime minister.

Appreciating the performance of the committee so far, he directed it to earnestly compile its recommendations.

The meeting was informed that due to the steps of the government, the smuggling of petroleum products from Iran had been reduced to a huge extent whereas cargo tracking system had started functioning from Taftan to Quetta.

