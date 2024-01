Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar receives PM at Lahore airport

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived at Lahore airport and he was warmly welcomed by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived at Lahore airport and he was warmly welcomed by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday.

According to a handout issued here, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Police Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa were also present.