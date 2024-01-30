- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for concerted efforts to explore oil & gas reserves
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar For Concerted Efforts To Explore Oil & Gas Reserves
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday, while pointing to the abundant natural resources in the country, underlined the need for concerted efforts to explore onshore and offshore oil and gas reserves
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday, while pointing to the abundant natural resources in the country, underlined the need for concerted efforts to explore onshore and offshore oil and gas reserves.
He was addressing the Petroleum Conference 2024 as the chief guest. Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was the guest of honour.
The prime minister affirmed the government’s readiness to contribute in infrastructure development, logistics, and security to bolster exploration and production efforts.
He further stated that the conference reflected a collective commitment to fully utilise the immense mineral potential so as to ensure energy self-sufficiency and transform Pakistan into a regional exporter of energy.
He appreciated the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Federal Ministry of Energy for fostering an investor-friendly environment by streamlining regulations and procedures.
Country Manager, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company Ali Taha Al-Temimi appreciated unrelenting efforts of the Government of Pakistan in bringing the stakeholders together for formulating policy recommendations and boosting investment in the petroleum sector.
Provincial chief ministers, minister for energy, secretary petroleum, government representatives, policy makers, foreign and domestic investors from the energy and petroleum (E&P) sector and international delegates also attended the conference.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case
77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month
NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah11 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects11 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region11 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition11 minutes ago
-
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital11 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region17 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case5 minutes ago
-
77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month5 minutes ago
-
NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor5 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in anti-state activities to be punished; members of GB Cabinet5 minutes ago
-
D.C chaired election meeting on law & order5 minutes ago