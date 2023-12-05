Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President of Sri Lanka in Dubai

Dubai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 December, 2023)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar held a bilateral meeting with President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe today on the sidelines of COP - 28 being held in Dubai.



The two leaders spoke warmly about the close and cordial nature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and immense goodwill between the peoples of the two countries. They agreed to further deepen and strengthen the long-standing cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres as well as people to people contacts.



President Wickremesinghe shared Sri Lanka’s experience and measures to address the challenge of financial crunch and inflation.

Prime Minister Kakar briefed the Sri Lankan President on the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy

Prime Minister Kakar and President Wikremsinghe discussed the importance of working together to promote peace and development in South Asia and to address common challenges including the adverse impacts of climate change.