Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Stresses Need To Continue GSP Plus Scheme For Pakistan, EU Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stresses need to continue GSP Plus scheme for Pakistan, EU interests

Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday stressed the need to continue the GSP Plus scheme which served the interests of both Pakistan and the European Union

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday stressed the need to continue the GSP Plus scheme which served the interests of both Pakistan and the European Union.

The prime minister, in a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka, who called on him, emphasized the significant role of the GSP Plus scheme in boosting Pakistan's exports to the European markets He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-EU ties and lauded recent progress made in that regard.

Prime Minister Kakar said that his government was committed to safeguarding and upholding the rights of all its citizens.

He said the government would provide constitutional continuity till the next general elections were held in the country.

The EU ambassador said that the EU would continue to provide support to the Government of Pakistan and work to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports European Union Progress Market All Government

Recent Stories

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

34 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: S ..

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

37 minutes ago
 Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second r ..

Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second round begins

37 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book l ..

Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book launched on board the Internati ..

53 minutes ago
 Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beaco ..

Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beacon of hope for Kashmiris: Musha ..

37 minutes ago
 Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal ga ..

Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal gaps to relief masses

42 minutes ago
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

42 minutes ago
 Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing f ..

Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

42 minutes ago
 Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcomi ..

Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcoming nutritional deficiencies

42 minutes ago
 HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade libr ..

HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade library

42 minutes ago
 Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to l ..

Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to level T20 series

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa C ..

PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa Climate Summit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan