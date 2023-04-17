UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Visits RIU To Inspect Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal visits RIU to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) to inspect facilities.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema also accompanied him during the visit.

Dr Jamal visited the laboratory, dialysis centre and OPD and issued instructions for early completion of the remaining work at the hospital while inspecting the.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that not only the citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but also the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, and Azad Kashmir are benefiting from modern health facilities available at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

He said that RIU is a state-of-the-art treatment facility equipped with all modern facilities, which provides world-class medical facilities to patients suffering from kidney and bladder diseases.

The minister added that RIU's pathology lab has modern equipment. The OPD is fully functional and provides modern facilities to dozens of patients daily with highly qualified doctors and paramedical staff.

He said the dialysis centre is also fully functional, providing dialysis facilities to patients in two shifts.

"RIU will also provide specialized facilities for specific diseases of kidney and bladder on the pattern of RIC," adding all possible steps are being taken to provide modern medical facilities to the people by improving the performance in the available budget and resources.

