Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir directs to combat dengue on emergency basis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday said that recent rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae spread which needed to be tackled on an urgent basis.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha, he expressed annoyance over the absence of various departments including Parks and Horticulture Agency, Rawalpindi Development Authority WASA, and the school education Department and directed the concerned to issue notice to them, adding no negligence would be tolerated during the anti-dengue preventive measures.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the purpose of continuing anti-dengue activities throughout the year was to protect the people by taking preventative measures before time.

He directed to adopt arrangements for the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated rainwater was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

On the occasion, Commissioner Laiqat Ali Chatta directed the concerned to expedite the anti-dengue surveillance activities to control the growth of dengue larvae by checking the graveyard and other places daily.

In addition, he directed the officials to monitor the dengue teams regularly and update data on dashboards regularly.

The health officials on the occasion briefed the meeting that from January 1, 2023, around 2629 complaints were resolved out of 2,711 related to Education, RDA, Labour, Livestock, food and Municipal Corporation departments.

He further briefed that during indoor surveillance, anti-dengue teams checked 1,104,024 houses from April 1 to 30 and found dengue larvae at 966 homes. Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams inspected 160,919 spots and detected larvae at 134 places while the required activity was carried out there.