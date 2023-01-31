UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram Meets PITB Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram meets PITB experts

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram met the team of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at the University of Health Sciences, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram met the team of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) at the University of Health Sciences, here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Zahid Parvez and team members of PITB were present.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram discussed design of dashboard in government hospitals with PITB experts during the meeting.

The Minister said that on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, 24/7 facility of Primary angioplasty to the patients suffering from heart disease in the government cardiac hospitals would be provided.

During the last 48 hours, more than 70 patients have been provided the facility of primary angioplasty in the cardiology hospitals of Punjab, he added. PITB is designing an integrated dashboard in this regard. All MS would upload the working of their machines on this dashboard on a daily basis, he said. "We want to facilitate the suffering patients," he added.

