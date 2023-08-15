Open Menu

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram Inaugurates Modern Orthoscopy, Support Clinic At Gangaram Hospital

August 15, 2023

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram inaugurates modern orthoscopy, support clinic at Gangaram Hospital

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Tuesday inaugurated the modern orthoscopy and support clinic at Gangaram Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Tuesday inaugurated the modern orthoscopy and support clinic at Gangaram Hospital.

He participated as a special guest in the ceremony organized by Fatima Jinnah Medical University for nomination of Prof Balqees Shabbir for presidential award and for honouring Prof Kamran Khalid as best teacher from HEC. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Registrar Prof. Muhammad Nadeem, Deans, Professors, MS. Dr. Aamir Saleem and faculty members were present.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that the best medical facilities are being provided to the patients coming to the Orthopedic Department of Gangaram Hospital. The opening of the Ortho and Support Clinic at Gangaram Hospital is very welcome, he said and added, "The improvement of Fatima Jinnah Medical University is very dear to me.

As a result of all our efforts, the patients would get better health facilities. I am proud of Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal and his team for launching the Ortho and Support Clinic at Gangaram Hospital."Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that according to the vision of Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, the degree program in Health Information is being started. Prof. Balqees Shabbir has rendered a great service to the suffering humanity in flood affected areas. Prof. Dr. Balqees Shabbir and Prof. Dr. Kamran Khalid have made the name of Fatima Jinnah Medical University famous by getting a distinguished position, he added.

