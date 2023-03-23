Caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram visits free flour points

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the initiative of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to provide free flour to deserving families in the entire province is very good.

He congratulates the team of Deputy Commissioner Kasur for the excellent arrangements at the various free flour points in the district.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting the flour free points in Mustafaabad, Kasur Model Bazar and Gunda Singh and reviewing the arrangements. Dr Javed Akram said that the flour distribution staff would take a break from 4 pm to 10 pm, then provide service late at night.

He said that the caretaker government was providing facilities to the deserving people under the Benazir Income Support Programme as well as the Ramadan package. He appreciated the arrangement made for disabled persons and women by the district administration.