Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram Visits PIC, Reviews Medical Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 08:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram paid a surprise visit to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and reviewed medical facilities, being provided to patients.

Chairman board of Management Dr Farqad Alamgir also accompanied him. He asked patients about the medical facilities being provided to them.

Executive Director PIC Prof. Dr.

Ahmed Nauman and Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Tahsin briefed the caretaker minister about the specialised health facility.

The minister said that medical facilities were being reviewed by visiting various government hospitals. Measures were being taken for providing better facilities to the patients at the PIC Lahore. Primary angioplasty was being carried out successfully in all cardiology hospitals of Punjab. Every patient, who comes to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, was important to the staff, he assured.

