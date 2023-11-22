Open Menu

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram Appreciates Donor, PKLI Dean For Saving Lives Of 3 Humans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram appreciates donor, PKLI dean for saving lives of 3 humans

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram has appreciated a donor and the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) dean and his team for saving three precious human lives through organ transplantation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram has appreciated a donor and the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) dean and his team for saving three precious human lives through organ transplantation.

Addressing a press conference at the PKLI here on Wednesday, he said that Begum Akhtar Rukhsana, a resident of Rawalpindi, saved the lives of three people by donating her organs. The female patient under treatment at CMH Rawalpindi was shifted to Safari Hospital after declaration of her brain death.

According to the wishes of the patient, her organs proved useful in saving three other human lives. The transplantation process was successful carried out under the leadership of Dr. Faisal Dar.

Dr. Javed Akram said the journey of service to humanity would continue. He ordered the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority to crack down on the elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs.

The health minister also met Umar Khayyam, a 35-year-old resident of Narowal, who underwent a successful kidney transplant at the PKLI.

