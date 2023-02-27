UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir Felicitates Multan Press Club Newly Elected Body

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir on Monday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Multan Press Club

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir on Monday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Multan Press Club.

In a statement, he extended good wishes to the new body including President Shakeel Anjum, General Secretary Nisar Awan, vice-presidents Khalid Chaudhry, Nauman Khan Babar, joint secretaries Rao Muhammad Asif, Ayaz Ali Shaikh and Finance Secretary Farhan Mulghani.

The minister hoped that they would utilise their energies for solution to problems of media fraternity, saying that the newly elected office-bearers would live up to the trust of journalists and spare no effort to solve problems of journalists, he said.

