Caretaker provincial minister emphasizes for fiscal balance to give relief to people

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Local Government, Housing, Town Planning and Rehabilitation Muhammad Mubeen Jumani here on Thursday said we have to increase our income as well as create a balance in expenditure and income so that we could improve the situation and give relief to the people. He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting with Local Government officials at Shahbaz Hall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister of Local Government, Housing, Town Planning and Rehabilitation Muhammad Mubeen Jumani here on Thursday said we have to increase our income as well as create a balance in expenditure and income so that we could improve the situation and give relief to the people. He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting with Local Government officials at Shahbaz Hall.

Jumani said that there were ghost employees in every municipal corporation, municipal committees, towns and unions and their termination was essential. He added that this issue was not limited to Hyderabad alone, it prevails across the entire province, resulting in diverting all income and government resources towards the employees' salaries.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was briefed about the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's progress and ongoing developmental projects and issues. He assured his full cooperation in finding solutions to these problems.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Anees Dasti, Regional Director Local Government Abdullah Siddiqui, DG HDA Zahid Bashir and Project Director mega project Abdul Ghani Sheikh as well as other district officials.

Later, talking to “APP” caretaker provincial minister Muhammad Mubeen Jumani mentioned that he had discussed matters related to Gulsitan-e-Sarmast with the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) authorities and further payments were yet to be made in connection with land, adding that they would request the Sindh board of Revenue for this purpose and work on the fourth phase of Gulsitan-e-Sarmast was also underway and the scheme will be launched very soon.

In response to a question, he clarified that there was no corruption of any kind in his department in the last two months. However, if any irregularity was found, it will be investigated with evidence, and past actions could not be commented upon. On another query, he stated that he has no connection with Asif Ali Zardari or any political party. He explained that they were not a “B” team of any political party. He also clarified that the matter concerning encroachments from Jamshoro to Gaddap was not under his department's jurisdiction; it falls under the Revenue Department and discussions will be held with the Provincial Minister for Revenue in this regard.