Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir chairs zonal administrator conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir presided over the zonal administrator conference in the committee room of the Auqaf Department, here on Tuesday.

Apart from the State Director and other officers, zonal administrators of the entire province were also present.

While addressing the meeting, the minister said that a monitoring system had been implemented to check the attendance of officers and officials in the department. Attendance of all employees should be done through biometrics and reported regularly, he directed. He said that strict measures should be taken against the officers who did not achieve the recovery targets.

The cash boxes kept in all the courts and mosques across the province should be opened in front of all the members of the committee so that there was no confusion, he noted. Regular recording process should also be done. He said that the endowment land should be strictly monitored throughout the province and the occupying group mafia should be dealt with iron hands. Eradication of corruption and nepotism were the top priorities of the interim government, he added.

He said that the interim government would conduct a clean and transparent election at the appointed time. He directed that the lack of communication between the headquarters and the officers across the province should be eliminated immediately.