UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Communications & Works Bilal Afzal Assures Smooth Delivery Of Free Flour

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal assures smooth delivery of free flour

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Sahiwal, where he inspected various free flour centres setup under the Punjab government Free Flour package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Sahiwal, where he inspected various free flour centres setup under the Punjab government Free Flour package.

Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed and Deputy Commissioner Ikram ul Haq were also with him.

The provincial minister while reviewing the arrangements at flour points established in Nawaz Sharif Park and Panah gah Sahiwal Club said that the Punjab government had made a historic package of providing free flour to the poor. He said that the free flour was being distributed to more than one 15 million families across the province. He said that the Punjab government was giving great relief to the poor in spite of limited financial resources.

Bilal Afzal directed the officers to provide proper guidance for registration to the unregistered persons as well. He said that the SMS should be sent to as many citizens as possible for registration. The minister further directed that a full publicity campaign should be conducted for the awareness of the citizens so that more and more deserving people can benefit from this facility in the holy month of Ramzan. The minister assured that he would help removing the issues being faced by Benazir Income Support Program and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) during the flour distribution so that the destitute may get targeted relief smoothly.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Technology Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Sahiwal May SMS From Million Flour

Recent Stories

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart fai ..

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart failure advances

8 minutes ago
 Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media C ..

Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media Council holds first meeting

8 minutes ago
 35 retailers penalized for profiteering in Faisala ..

35 retailers penalized for profiteering in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 Bank of AJK provides loans over Rs 311 million to ..

Bank of AJK provides loans over Rs 311 million to its clients

10 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to ensure supply of quality agri ..

Steps being taken to ensure supply of quality agri inputs to farmers

12 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes city, turns weather cold

Heavy rain lashes city, turns weather cold

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.