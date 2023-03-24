Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal assures smooth delivery of free flour

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Sahiwal, where he inspected various free flour centres setup under the Punjab government Free Flour package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Sahiwal, where he inspected various free flour centres setup under the Punjab government Free Flour package.

Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed and Deputy Commissioner Ikram ul Haq were also with him.

The provincial minister while reviewing the arrangements at flour points established in Nawaz Sharif Park and Panah gah Sahiwal Club said that the Punjab government had made a historic package of providing free flour to the poor. He said that the free flour was being distributed to more than one 15 million families across the province. He said that the Punjab government was giving great relief to the poor in spite of limited financial resources.

Bilal Afzal directed the officers to provide proper guidance for registration to the unregistered persons as well. He said that the SMS should be sent to as many citizens as possible for registration. The minister further directed that a full publicity campaign should be conducted for the awareness of the citizens so that more and more deserving people can benefit from this facility in the holy month of Ramzan. The minister assured that he would help removing the issues being faced by Benazir Income Support Program and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) during the flour distribution so that the destitute may get targeted relief smoothly.