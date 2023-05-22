Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal for timely completion of flood fighting plans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal on Monday directed all the concerned departments of Punjab to complete their preparations to tackle the upcoming monsoon rains and possible floods along with PDMA and ensure the safety of precious human lives.

He said it while visiting the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters, where DG PDMA Imran Qureshi briefed him about monsoon arrangements and flood fighting preparations.

While visiting the provincial control room, the provincial minister instructed WASA and local bodies to ensure timely cleaning of the sewage drains.

He said that urgent steps should be taken to strengthen the river embankments, adding, "Our utmost efforts are to complete development schemes on time to protect the people of Punjab from calamities like floods, storms and rains.

" He urged that the removal of encroachment from flood areas should be ensured and flood management and monsoon plans should be finalized.

Bilal Afzal said that the caretaker government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was taking practical steps for the convenience of the people.

Earlier, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi told in the briefing that his organization was equipped with modern systems having full capacity to deal with any natural calamity.

He said that for timely response and effective reporting in emergency situations, district emergency operation centers in all districts of Punjab headed by deputy commissioners were functional besides District Disaster Management Committees.

On this occasion, a commemorative shield was also presented to the Provincial Minister.