Caretaker Provincial Minister For Health, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir Directs To Functional Filtration Plants In Two Weeks

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday directed the officials concerned to make functional all the filtrations plants installed in the Rawalpindi division within two weeks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday directed the officials concerned to make functional all the filtrations plants installed in the Rawalpindi division within two weeks.

Presiding over a meeting to review the quality and functionality of the filtration plants along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha, he said the Punjab government was committed to providing clean and safe drinking water to the people.

He said that more plants would be installed in the division soon while it was also necessary to ensure that already fitted water filtration plants were in operational condition.

On the occasion, the meeting was informed that out of 329 filtration plants set up across the division, 323 were operational.

Commissioner Liaqat Ali directed to allocate a universal number to each plant and details of the concerned responsible for the maintenance of the plant must be mentioned on it.

He directed the officials to make operational the remaining six plants in a week and evaluate the performance of the filtration plants from the third party.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Waqar Hasan Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramisha Javed and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

