April 28, 2023

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer chairs meeting about livestock sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer on Friday chaired a meeting at the civil secretariat to discuss the procurement of vaccines aimed at protecting animals from diseases.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar, Secretary Livestock (South Punjab) Nasir Jamal Hotiana, DG Research, experts, and officers from the Livestock department.

SM Tanveer emphasized the crucial role of the livestock sector in the economic development of the province. He highlighted the immense potential within this sector to generate employment opportunities and income for the youth. Recognizing the significance of safeguarding animals from diseases, he proposed the formulation of a comprehensive action plan to promote the development of this vital sector.

He also emphasized the need for disease prevention measures to enhance exports of meat and milk products.

The provincial minister urged the creation of a strategic plan in order to bring about a revolutionary change in the livestock sector. He directed the officials to give special attention to disease surveillance and vaccination programs at the grassroots level. By ensuring the protection of animals and preventing the spread of diseases, the livestock sector can flourish and contribute significantly to the economy, he added.

