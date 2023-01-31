Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir visits Alhamra Arts Council

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir visited the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra (LAC)where he was briefed about the LAC's role and activities, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir visited the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra (LAC)where he was briefed about the LAC's role and activities, here on Tuesday.

He was also apprised of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts where hundreds of students are enrolled.

The minister directed to resolve the problems of the artist community on a priority basis and added that a comprehensive policy would be formulated, in consultation with senior artists, to promote art and culture in the province. Similarly, the procedure of artists' support fund would be further simplified, he assured.

The minister appreciated the artists' important role in the country's image-building and noted that nations valued their artists. "Artists are our societal assets and ample opportunities would be provided to them to express their intrinsic artistry," he said and added, "Youths are society's vibrant hope and a symbol of bright hope, their training in the field of art and culture is our responsibility."The provincial government would spare no effort in the cultivation of language, art and cultural values and the problems faced by the artist community would be solved on a priority basis, he further said.