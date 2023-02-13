UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Information And Culture Amir Mir Condoles Death Of Zia Mohiuddin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has expressed a deep sorrow and grief over the death of well-known director, actor, TV host Zia Mohiuddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has expressed a deep sorrow and grief over the death of well-known director, actor, tv host Zia Mohiuddin.

In his condolence message, he paid tribute to iconic artist Zia Mohiuddin for his literary services.

He said that Zia Mohiuddin was the best host, actor, director, producer and voice over artist and he played a role in the promotion of comic prose writing.

May Allah Almighty raise the ranks of Zia Mohiuddin and grant patience to the bereaved family, he prayed.

