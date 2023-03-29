Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Aamir Mir inspects free flour centers

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Aamir Mir here on Wednesday visited three free flour distribution points in Model Bazaar Harbanspura, Siddique Palace Marquee, and Taj Palace Asim Town to review facilities being provided to the citizens by Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Aamir Mir here on Wednesday visited three free flour distribution points in Model Bazaar Harbanspura, Siddique Palace Marquee, and Taj Palace Asim Town to review facilities being provided to the citizens by Punjab government.

The provincial minister ordered to form a separate queue at the Harbanspura free flour distribution point for the convenience of elderly citizens, and for women accompanied by children.

The administration was also instructed to eliminate queues from the main road to protect them from the sun. He said that arrangements should be made for the queues and seating of the beneficiaries at a safe place away from the road.

Amir Mir reprimanded the in-charge Ali Shahid for poor arrangements at the Siddique Palace and directed Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Town to appoint someone afresh.

The minister directed to immediately establish information counters at entry points of centres, and also directed to increase the number of staff at the free flour points for better management. Government employees should perform their duties sincerely and treat the beneficiaries with utmost kindness, he advised.

Amir Mir clarified that negligence from official duty or mistreatment towards free flour beneficiaries would not be tolerated at any cost.

He also said that from today, government was providing two bags of 10 kg flour to the beneficiaries so that the people could get better relief in this time of inflation.