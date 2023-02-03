UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has taken notice of delay in Sialkot drainage project and directed the authorities to fix the responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has taken notice of delay in Sialkot drainage project and directed the authorities to fix the responsibility.

He was taking a briefing on the department's development projects from Secretary LGCD at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Expressing regret, the provincial minister said that the delay in the public welfare projects not only causes agony for the local population but also puts an additional burden on the national exchequer and increases the cost manifold. Ibrahim Hasan Murad directed that all development projects should be completed through e-tendering and a dashboard should be created to check their ongoing progress.

He said that the e-system should also be implemented in the subordinate institutions of the local government department.

The minister asked for a list of all the development projects of his department. He urged for tremendous steps to provide all civic facilities to the people at their doorstep. He directed to establish an effective complaint cell within the department and said that the complaints of the citizens should be redressed immediately. He said that concrete steps should be taken to solve the problems raised by people on social media.

Special Secretary Parvez Iqbal and other officers were also present in the meeting.

