Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad reviews upgradation works at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited Mayo Hospital to review in detail the ongoing construction works regarding upgradation of the hospital, here on Tuesday.

It is to mention that Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister has directed the provincial ministers to visit different hospitals on daily basis, in this context, Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has been tasked to ensure completion of upgradation works in the Mayo Hospital till 7th of next month. Mayo Hospital's Emergency Block upgradation work is in its final stage.

The provincial minister observed the ongoing finishing works in the emergency block and directed the administration to complete the work within the deadline. He also visited the Children's Block of the hospital and inspected the upgradation works there. He also inspected the construction activities on the 7th floor of the building. The provincial minister warned the quarters concerned that the quality of the construction activities would not be compromised.