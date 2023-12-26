Open Menu

Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad Reviews Upgradation works At Mayo Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad reviews upgradation works at Mayo Hospital

Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited Mayo Hospital to review in detail the ongoing construction works regarding upgradation of the hospital, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited Mayo Hospital to review in detail the ongoing construction works regarding upgradation of the hospital, here on Tuesday.

It is to mention that Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister has directed the provincial ministers to visit different hospitals on daily basis, in this context, Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has been tasked to ensure completion of upgradation works in the Mayo Hospital till 7th of next month. Mayo Hospital's Emergency Block upgradation work is in its final stage.

The provincial minister observed the ongoing finishing works in the emergency block and directed the administration to complete the work within the deadline. He also visited the Children's Block of the hospital and inspected the upgradation works there. He also inspected the construction activities on the 7th floor of the building. The provincial minister warned the quarters concerned that the quality of the construction activities would not be compromised.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

5 minutes ago
 Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved fr ..

Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved from land grabbers

5 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-p ..

HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-pressure issue in all Industria ..

5 minutes ago
 Three adults killed while filming video on motorbi ..

Three adults killed while filming video on motorbike

8 minutes ago
 LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniver ..

LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniversary

8 minutes ago
 Global health security summit preparations planned

Global health security summit preparations planned

8 minutes ago
50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

8 minutes ago
 FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karac ..

FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karachi's fire incident victims

8 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

13 minutes ago
 Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 st ..

Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

13 minutes ago
 Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for ..

Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for 15 days due to canals closure

13 minutes ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan