Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat

Ahmad Rasool Bangash, the acting Provincial Minister for finance, excise revenue, and counter-narcotics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday paid a visit to Tehsil Municipal Authority Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Ahmad Rasool Bangash, the acting Provincial Minister for finance, excise revenue, and counter-narcotics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday paid a visit to Tehsil Municipal Authority Kohat.

TMO Muhammad Shoaib received City Mayor Qari Sher Zaman and officially inaugurated Shabistan Plaza on this particular occasion.

The provincial minister in charge, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Shabistan Plaza project and offered collaboration after Muhammad Shoaib gave a full briefing on subjects about TMA Kohat.

APP/azq/378