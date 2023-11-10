Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has lauded the proactive measures taken by the Punjab government, coupled with timely rains, resulting in a substantial reduction in smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has lauded the proactive measures taken by the Punjab government, coupled with timely rains, resulting in a substantial reduction in smog.

In a statement on Friday, he emphasized that sustained improvement hinges on the collaborative efforts of the public aligning with governmental initiatives.

The minister anticipates positive impact on smog in the coming days, due to the reduction in traffic on roads in four days. He refers to a report stating that 70 percent of smog emanates from public transport, including rickshaws, motorcycle-rickshaws and motorbikes.

In light of this, he earnestly appealed to the public, urging them to refrain from plying smoke-emitting vehicles, cautioning of stringent fines for non-compliance.

Expressing optimism regarding the Air Quality Index (AQI) maintaining a favorable level in the coming week, Murad underscored the imperative role of public cooperation. He asserted that controlling smog is a collective responsibility, with each individual playing a crucial part. He urged the public to wholeheartedly cooperate, saying that the government alone cannot tackle the challenge of smog.