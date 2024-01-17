Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to obtain driving licence

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has urged the nation to fulfill their civic duty by acquiring a driving licence
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has urged the nation to fulfill their civic duty by acquiring a driving licence.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he informed the public about the implementation of new driving licence fees across Punjab, effective from January 16.
A formal notification has been issued by the Home Department.
The minister underscored the significance of widespread licence possession, highlighting the collaborative effort between the government and the people in safeguarding lives and property. He cautioned against allowing children to drive without a licence, attributing accidents to the involvement of young drivers. He urged collective responsibility to discourage such actions and ensure road safety.
