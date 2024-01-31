Open Menu

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad Inspects Vehicle Fitness Certification Process

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad conducted a comprehensive visit to the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) on Madir-e-Millat Road on Wednesday and inspected the vehicle fitness certification process

General Manager Operations Qasim Raza provided a detailed briefing to the minister on the stages involved in obtaining a fitness certificate. The examination encompasses wheel alignment, suspension system, brake inspection, tyre examination, LTV (light transport vehicle) and HTV (heavy transport vehicle) undercarriage inspection, rickshaw assessment, high beam headlight, low beam headlight, fog light, and more.

Every vehicle undergoes the same rigorous process to obtain the fitness certificate.

Approximately 150 vehicles undergo inspection daily, with three active centres in Lahore and a total of 31 centres across Punjab, as outlined by the briefing.

The transport minister emphasised that preventing air pollution and adhering to safety laws was a collective moral obligation. The focused efforts of the Punjab government on vehicle fitness over the last two months had yielded impressive results, and it was anticipated that such measures would significantly contribute to combating environmental pollution.

