Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders best arrangements for Cholistan Jeep Rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best arrangements, along with foolproof security, for the 18th International Cholistan Jeep Rally.

According to official sources here, he said that a publicity campaign should be launched nationally as well as internationally to project the important event.

Interesting programmes would be arranged at Derawar Fort and Dilwash Stadium for the entertainment of the visitors, while information desks, parking, tuck-shops, workshops and disposable washrooms would be made available to facilitate the participants.

To tackle any emergency situation, recovery vehicles, air-ambulance and four-by-four ambulances would also be made available, he added. He said that mobile towers of phone companies had been arranged to ensure cellular service in the Cholistan area. Food street, musical night, fireworks, camel dance, javelin throw and similar events had been planned for the camping fans in Derawar Fort, he added.

The caretaker chief minister said cultural programmes would also be organised in Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur in connection with the rally. The food courts, folk singing, cricket, horse and camel dance and tug-of-war events would be held in three districts along with a bicycle race in Bahawalpur city.

Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the caretaker CM about holding of the Jeep Rally.

It was told in the briefing that five categories had been introduced in the 18th International Cholistan Jeep Rally.

It includes dirt-bike, quad-bike, truck, stock and other categories. Around half a million people were expected to arrive in Cholistan during the rally. Alternative routes and roads had been constructed and expanded to maintain smooth traffic flow in Cholistan.