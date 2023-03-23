UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Free Flour Point On Edgerton Road

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits free flour point on Edgerton Road

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to free flour distribution point on Edgerton Road, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to free flour distribution point on Edgerton Road, here on Thursday.

The CM expressed indignation over absence of the In charge of flour distribution point, and found that staff members at the flour point were also not performing their duties efficiently.

On the direction of CM Mohsin Naqvi, Commissioner Lahore Division removed In charge Flour Point Tabasum and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar also issued a warning to him on showing dereliction in performing his duties. The Caretaker CM warned that no negligence and inefficiency would be tolerated with regard to provision of free of cost flour to the masses.

On this occasion, the CM inquired from the women about the flour distribution situation and also monitored the flour collection system through CNIC.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Visit Road Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of R ..

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of Russian Athletics Federation

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public ..

Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public service

3 minutes ago
 First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since A ..

First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since Adoption Taking Place in Paris

49 seconds ago
 SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

50 seconds ago
 Health Minister inspects free flour distribution i ..

Health Minister inspects free flour distribution in Kasur

51 seconds ago
 US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has P ..

US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has Prevented Great Power Wars - Mi ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.