Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits free flour point on Edgerton Road

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to free flour distribution point on Edgerton Road, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to free flour distribution point on Edgerton Road, here on Thursday.

The CM expressed indignation over absence of the In charge of flour distribution point, and found that staff members at the flour point were also not performing their duties efficiently.

On the direction of CM Mohsin Naqvi, Commissioner Lahore Division removed In charge Flour Point Tabasum and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar also issued a warning to him on showing dereliction in performing his duties. The Caretaker CM warned that no negligence and inefficiency would be tolerated with regard to provision of free of cost flour to the masses.

On this occasion, the CM inquired from the women about the flour distribution situation and also monitored the flour collection system through CNIC.