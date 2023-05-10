Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit PSCA, reviews public safety situation

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office here at Qurban Lines on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office here at Qurban Lines on Wednesday.

Mohsin Naqvi monitored law and order situation through cameras and reviewed public safety situation in the city through the Digital Wall.

The CM issued on the spot necessary directions to the Inspector General of Police regarding law and order.

PSCA MD Kamran Khan apprised the CM that the miscreants destroyed more than 30 cameras and other gadgets of the Safe City Authority at 15 various places.

Additional Chief Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were present.