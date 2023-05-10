Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews law & order situation in Punjab

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting to review law and order in the province at his office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting to review law and order in the province at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting took several key decisions including the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants.

To ensure public safety in district Mianwali, the army had been summoned. Additionally, security measures would be increased at sensitive locations, and cases would be filed against miscreants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

As a precautionary measure, colleges and universities throughout Punjab would remain closed for the next two days, while medical colleges would remain open. The decision to close or keep schools open would be made by tonight.

The caretaker CM emphasized that anyone who attacked the State of Pakistan would be punished and sought a report on the damages caused by incidents of arson.

The government would take strict legal action against those who attacked public and private property, he added. The caretaker CM promised to take necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the people and maintain law and order in the province.

During the meeting, the law and order situation in the province was reviewed in detail, and Punjab IG Police Usman Anwar briefed about incidents of riots, arson and attacks on police.

Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Law, Additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Commissioner & DC Lahore and others attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.