Open Menu

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terror Attack In Zhob Cantt

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cantt

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Zhob Cantt and paid tribute to four security officials who embraced martyrdom during the clearance operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Zhob Cantt and paid tribute to four security officials who embraced martyrdom during the clearance operation.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM noted that the martyred officials foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists with bravery and sent them to hell. They are our heroes and the nation pays tributes to them; he added and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and expressed complete solidarity with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Chief Minister Punjab Zhob

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

10 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

10 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

10 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

8 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

8 minutes ago
Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

8 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

24 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

23 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

23 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

23 minutes ago
 Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakis ..

Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakistan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan