Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cantt

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Zhob Cantt and paid tribute to four security officials who embraced martyrdom during the clearance operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Zhob Cantt and paid tribute to four security officials who embraced martyrdom during the clearance operation.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM noted that the martyred officials foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists with bravery and sent them to hell. They are our heroes and the nation pays tributes to them; he added and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and expressed complete solidarity with the bereaved families.