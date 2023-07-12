Open Menu

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Grieves Over Deaths In Bhati Gate Area

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate area

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic deaths of 10 members of a family due to a fire in Bhati Gate area

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He also sought a report from Commissioner Lahore and ordered a comprehensive investigation into it. "I am deeply saddened and share the grief of the heirs," he added.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He also sought a report from Commissioner Lahore and ordered a comprehensive investigation into it. "I am deeply saddened and share the grief of the heirs," he added.

Lahore Fire Chief Minister Punjab Family From Share

