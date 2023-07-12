Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Grieves Over Deaths In Bhati Gate Area
Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 10:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic deaths of 10 members of a family due to a fire in Bhati Gate area.
The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He also sought a report from Commissioner Lahore and ordered a comprehensive investigation into it. "I am deeply saddened and share the grief of the heirs," he added.