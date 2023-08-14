Open Menu

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Highlights Unity, Determination On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlights unity, determination on Independence Day

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that youth are the radiant future of Pakistan and hold the responsibility to propel the nation forward

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that youth are the radiant future of Pakistan and hold the responsibility to propel the nation forward.

He conveyed a powerful message against despair, highlighting that it is deemed a sin. The Holy Quran also labels disappointment as a sin, and Quaid-i-Azam's speeches encourage hope and resilience.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the nation's bright prospects, despite his own transient presence, and expressed confidence in Pakistan's positive trajectory.

Speaking at the main Independence Day ceremony here at Huzuri Bagh, he urged the government officials, teachers, and doctors to fulfill their duties with integrity and punctuality.

Mohsin Naqvi particularly stressed the importance of doctors adhering to their designated work hours in hospitals. He believed that if all employees diligently fulfill their responsibilities, the nation's progress is inevitable. He revealed his consistent advocacy for doctors to maintain their duty hours and work conscientiously during hospital visits.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to its duties and emphasized that this responsibility will continue with the incoming government. He envisioned significant improvements if honesty becomes the cornerstone of all efforts. He emphasized that teachers' dedication in imparting knowledge with integrity would lead to a promising future for the children.

Reflecting on the grand Independence Day ceremony held at Shahi Qila the previous night, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the participation of officers from diverse institutions, including the judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police, and gave a message of unity and solidarity. Drawing inspiration from Quaid-i-Azam's emphasis on unity, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the nation's progress hinges on collective strength and consensus. He reiterated the significance of conveying this unity message to the people.

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation and Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while speaking said that Pakistan's creation was a result of sacrifices. He called for a renewed commitment driven by faith. He believed that fulfilling individual responsibilities within their domains would be the driving force for the nation's advancement.

During the event, scouts, male and female students from various schools presented songs, drawing appreciation from Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their exceptional performance.

Notable dignitaries including Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Adviser Kunwar Dilshad, Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and senior officials were also in attendance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Police Iran Punjab Male Progress Independence Lead United States Bagh Wahab Riaz Muhammad Ali Event All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrates 76th I ..

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrates 76th Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark In ..

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Independence day in New York

5 minutes ago
 AC conducts anti-encroachment operations

AC conducts anti-encroachment operations

5 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on Pakistani citize ..

President confers civil awards on Pakistani citizens, foreign nationals

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain

Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain

5 minutes ago
 PSA announce 2023-24 World Tour calendar

PSA announce 2023-24 World Tour calendar

5 minutes ago
13 one wheelers arrested during crackdown.

13 one wheelers arrested during crackdown.

5 minutes ago
 I-Day celebrate with full enthusiasm in South Punj ..

I-Day celebrate with full enthusiasm in South Punjab

18 minutes ago
 Inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale begins 1st Oc ..

Inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale begins 1st October

27 minutes ago
 Woman commits suicide in Attock

Woman commits suicide in Attock

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah Gul leads Pakistan's biggest flag rally i ..

Abdullah Gul leads Pakistan's biggest flag rally in Pindi

18 minutes ago
 76th Independence Day celebrated in KP with spirit ..

76th Independence Day celebrated in KP with spirit, national zeal

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan