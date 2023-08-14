Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlights unity, determination on Independence Day

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that youth are the radiant future of Pakistan and hold the responsibility to propel the nation forward

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that youth are the radiant future of Pakistan and hold the responsibility to propel the nation forward.

He conveyed a powerful message against despair, highlighting that it is deemed a sin. The Holy Quran also labels disappointment as a sin, and Quaid-i-Azam's speeches encourage hope and resilience.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the nation's bright prospects, despite his own transient presence, and expressed confidence in Pakistan's positive trajectory.

Speaking at the main Independence Day ceremony here at Huzuri Bagh, he urged the government officials, teachers, and doctors to fulfill their duties with integrity and punctuality.

Mohsin Naqvi particularly stressed the importance of doctors adhering to their designated work hours in hospitals. He believed that if all employees diligently fulfill their responsibilities, the nation's progress is inevitable. He revealed his consistent advocacy for doctors to maintain their duty hours and work conscientiously during hospital visits.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to its duties and emphasized that this responsibility will continue with the incoming government. He envisioned significant improvements if honesty becomes the cornerstone of all efforts. He emphasized that teachers' dedication in imparting knowledge with integrity would lead to a promising future for the children.

Reflecting on the grand Independence Day ceremony held at Shahi Qila the previous night, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the participation of officers from diverse institutions, including the judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police, and gave a message of unity and solidarity. Drawing inspiration from Quaid-i-Azam's emphasis on unity, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the nation's progress hinges on collective strength and consensus. He reiterated the significance of conveying this unity message to the people.

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation and Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while speaking said that Pakistan's creation was a result of sacrifices. He called for a renewed commitment driven by faith. He believed that fulfilling individual responsibilities within their domains would be the driving force for the nation's advancement.

During the event, scouts, male and female students from various schools presented songs, drawing appreciation from Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their exceptional performance.

Notable dignitaries including Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Adviser Kunwar Dilshad, Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and senior officials were also in attendance.