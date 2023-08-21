Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi seeks plan for quality medicines' provision

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a comprehensive plan for provision of quality medicines in hospitals.

According to official sources here on Monday, the CM had ordered for ensuring provision of quality medicines in hospitals besides evolving transparent mechanism for purchase of drugs.

He said that swift and foolproof system should be made for storing and ensuring availability of medicines in hospitals.

A recommendation to set up special committee for purchase of medicine was also under consideration.

CM Mohsin Naqvi said that quality medicines were right of every citizen for ensuring proper treatment.

He said that management skills for storage and purchase of medicine was very much needed.